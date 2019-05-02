Tesla vs Lovecraft is a top-down twin-stick shooter that has been ported over to Android. It was originally released on consoles and PC at the beginning of 2018, and as of today, it has arrived on the Google Play Store. If you couldn't tell by the name, the game revolves around a nightmarish Lovecraftian theme that ties into the electrified world of Nikola Tesla, which is a pretty unique idea that allows for some gratifying hi-tech shooting action.

In Tesla vs Lovecraft, you'll play the role of the world-renowned inventor Nikola Tesla. Somehow Tesla has managed to anger the inhuman minions of the horror author H.P. Lovecraft, and so it will be Tesla's duty to take on these monsters through the use of science and hi-tech weaponry. The main story should take the average player four hours to beat, and there's also an endless survival mode for when you've seen everything there is to see in the story mode.

The gameplay largely resembles that of any top-down twin-stick shooter. Your left thumb will control the left analog stick, and your right thumb controls the right stick. Shooting is of course controlled with the right stick, and movement the left. This familiar setup works fairly well, though touchscreen controls are never as responsive as using a physical controller. Luckily physical controller support is also included, though sadly it would appear the Shield TV isn't compatible.

Tesla vs Lovecraft is currently available on the Play Store for the upfront price of $9.99, and there is also a single in-app purchase in the game that's for unlocking the Tesla vs Lovecraft: For Science DLC, which will run you $3.99. In total, you can pick up this game along with its DLC for $13.98, which is slightly cheaper than the $14.99 Steam version.

If you're a fan of twin-stick shooters or simply love the lore and worlds of Lovecraft and Tesla, this is indeed a game you should be looking at. Not only is the twin-stick shooting action quite enjoyable (especially with a controller), the surrounding sci-fi horror theme and gorgeous graphics offer a level of polish that's not often found on Android. After all, Tesla vs Lovecraft started as a premium console and PC game, so it's not much of a surprise to see that the Android port is also a quality release with a fair pricing model.