Some two years after saying it wasn't in the cards, Simple announced today that it has added support for Samsung Pay. If you own a Samsung phone or compatible watch, you can add your Simple card to the app and get paying contactless-ly.

ATTENTION SAMSUNG USERS! You’ve been asking, and we’re delivering. We are really really really excited to let you know that SAMSUNG PAY IS OFFICIALLY HERE! Hooray hooray! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/i3QdJwC9rM — Simple (@simple) May 2, 2019

The replies to the Twitter announcement are full of happy people and plenty of GIFs. Now you have your choice between Samsung and Google Pay if you're a Samsung device owner, though I'd personally prefer the former for its magnetic stripe support.

This is a big deal for some people, like our friends over at Droid Life. So have at it, you patient Simple members, and enjoy.