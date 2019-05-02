Tomorrow, Japanese moviegoers will be able to get their tickets punched for "Pokemon Detective Pikachu," the first live-action film based on the franchise. Select theaters in the United States will have screenings starting May 9. But if you want to get acquainted with the three-dimensional fluffball that is Ryan Reynolds... I mean, Pikachu, you can do so with Google's latest Playmoji pack for Playground.

You'll be able to pull up Detective Pikachu, Charizard, Jigglypuff, and Mr. Mime into your viewfinder and interact with their kooky, fun personalities with sound bites from their voice actors. You can even cozy up with Detective Pikachu for a selfie and watch him react to your facial expressions through machine-learned tracking.

All you need is to make sure your Google, LG, or Motorola phone's camera has ARCore capabilities — Pixel users can download the "Playground" app while those with other phones should see an AR mode in their native camera app. You can then grab the Playmoji right below and get to playing.

Google has been building a cache of Playmoji over the past several months — it most recently released a sticker pack for the high-profile "Avengers: Endgame" movie.