Grimvalor is a popular mobile hack and slash platformer that was originally released on iOS at the end of 2018. On the Apple App Store the game is available with an upfront price, though the new early access Android release forgoes that style of monetization to offer the download and first act for free, and if you decide that you enjoy the game, you can unlock all five of its acts through a single in-app purchase priced at $6.99.
As you can see in the above trailer, Grimvalor is a gorgeous action platformer with a dark and gritty theme. It will be your job to explore a mysterious kingdom in search of its lost king, but of course, your journey quickly takes a wrong turn, which is why you'll have to take up arms to fight your way through an unwelcoming land.
As I previously mentioned, this is a premium release with a single price attached. You are free to explore the first act (about 1-2 hours of content), though if you'd like to explore beyond this act, you'll have to plunk down $6.99 through a single IAP. This setup allows everyone to see how the game performs on their device, though it does leave out people that take advantage of a Family Library. You can also expect to find full controller support as well as adjustable touch controls, though you'll still want to keep in mind that this is an early access release, which means there may be a few bugs that are still unsquashed. Essentially this early access serves as an open beta, which will run for the next four to five weeks, and then at that point, the game should become officially available as a stable listing on the Play Store.
It's often the case that Android receives its games well after they were released on iOS, which can kill the hype for a lot of titles. In this instance, I would hate to see the lack of hype for a slightly delayed port from iOS to Android result in people missing out on Grimvalor, especially since it's a quality hack and slash platformer that's easily worth the price of entry. Heck, since everyone can check the game out for free, there's really no excuse for missing out, especially if you're a fan of action platformers.
Grimvalor beta launches on Android - The anticipated hack-'em-up adventure is here!
Transform your Android phone into a gaming console and defeat King Valor's Guardians.
JYVÄSKYLÄ, FINLAND - May 2nd, 2019 - Finnish game studio Direlight announces that their hack-'em-up action RPG adventure Grimvalor is out now in Open Beta / Early Access on the Google Play store.
First released for iOS in October 2018, the highly anticipated Android version of this critically acclaimed mobile game is finally here! As the TouchArcade Game of the Year 2018 runner-up, the winner of Reddit r/iOSGaming community vote (for GotY), and a worldwide average rating of 4.9/5.0 on the iOS App Store, Grimvalor is the title many Android gamers have been waiting for.
Grimvalor is a 2.5D action platformer with deep and versatile combat and a mysterious dark kingdom to explore. Thanks to polished touch screen controls and extensive support for game controllers, playing a character action game on mobile has never been so much fun!
"Graphically Grimvalor was designed more like a console game, so it is quite performance intensive," says Direlight's Ville Mäkynen. "We wanted to make it run smoothly on as many Android phones and tablets as possible, which has been quite challenging, but I'm happy with what we have achieved in the past few months."
The game supports the vast majority of Android devices released in the recent years. The Open Beta is planned to last for around 4 to 5 weeks to ensure the best possible experience for the full launch in June.
Grimvalor is free to download on Google Play and the first act, with 1-2+ hours of gameplay, can be played without any cost. The full premium game with all five acts can be unlocked with a one-time in-app purchase of $6.99 (US Dollars). There are no other microtransactions in the game.
Watch the Grimvalor Android Launch Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yREEssTZf-w
About Grimvalor
A malicious power stirs in the forgotten kingdom of Vallaris. Tasked with discovering the fate of its lost king, your quest quickly takes a sinister turn and you are cast into darkness. Surrounded and outnumbered, you must grab your sword, steel your temper and fight your way through a land that does not welcome you. Except for the friendly merchant - he's grateful for your business.
Features:
• Thrilling action: Fast-paced hack-n-slash gameplay with dashes, dodges and special attacks.
• Dangerous bosses: Skill-based combat where learning enemy patterns is the key.
• A vast explorable world: Atmospheric environments from dark caves and ruined castles to snowy mountaintops.
• Character progression: RPG-based character progression incorporating character equipment and leveling up.
• Designed for mobile: Controls tailored for touch screens and with extensive gamepad support.
• Story-driven premium game: Unlock the full game with a one-time purchase and no additional costs.
About the Developers
Direlight was founded in 2013 when the members of Touch Foo, whose previous title was critically acclaimed mobile adventure Swordigo, teamed up with other skilled specialists in art and programming. The game studio comprises of people who are all gamers at heart, often playing both AAA games and trying out innovative indie projects.
They are striving to make games that are accessible to everyone but still offer enough challenge for even the most experienced players, reflecting the hardcore gamers in the developers.
