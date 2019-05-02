Welcome to the latest entry in our Bonus Round series, wherein we tell you all about the new Android games of the day that we couldn't get to during our regular news rounds. Consider this a quick update for the dedicated gamers who can't wait for our weekly roundups, and don't want to wade through a whole day's worth of news just to get their pixelated fix. Today we've got a stealth-based strategy game that takes place in the world of the Kingsman, a turn-based strategy RPG from a long-running series, a digital adaptation of a popular physical card game, an adventure game that takes place on an in-game phone, Noodlecake Studios' latest golfing game, and an anime-themed MMORPG. Without further ado:

Kingsman - The Secret Service Game

This is the second time I've come across Kingsman - The Secret Service Game. Back in 2017, the title popped up on the Play Store, but then it was delisted shortly after. This week it has finally returned to the Play Store, so hopefully, it will stick around this time as a stable release. While I'm not too sure why this game was released so long after the two movies that inspired it were in theatres, if you'd like to revisit a world of full-throttle stylized action, this stealth-based strategy game should easily fill that need.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

SpellForce: Heroes & Magic

SpellForce is a real-time strategy and role-playing series that has finally made its way to mobile. SpellForce: Heroes & Magic offers a story in the same universe, but the turn-based strategic gameplay strays from the real-time design of earlier titles. That's not to say that this is a bad thing, as the gameplay is still gratifying. Creating your own kingdom turn by turn is the primary goal in the adventure mode, but there's also a free-play mode for those that would rather play on randomly generated maps.

Monetization: $7.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Shards of Infinity

Shards of Infinity is the digital adaptation of the physical card game that goes by the same name, and it's also the follow up to Ascension, another popular card game from the same studio. This release supports 2-4 players, 30-minute playtimes, and of course, requires a network connection for any multiplayer match. Local pass and play is also supported, and you can even train against the AI in a solo mode so you can practice before going online.

Monetization: $7.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Ana The Game

Adventure games that mimic the use of a smartphone to tell a story aren't really a new concept for mobile gaming, though there are a few games that competently lean into the experience, and Ana The Game is one of them. The story will take multiple twists and turns, which should leave the player guessing up until the last moment, and the familiar smartphone functionality means the gameplay remains accessible throughout the journey.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $ 2.49

Golf Blitz

Noodlecake Studios has taken everything you loved about the Race Mode in the Super Stickman Golf series and created an all-new golfing game called Golf Blitz. It's an online multiplayer title where you'll face off against real-world opponents in a race to see who can hit their ball into the hole first.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Tales of Wind

Tales of Wind is a new action MMORPG that contains an anime theme. The game has been designed for maximum cuteness, which means it's more of a relaxing affair than many of its predecessors. Like most MMOs, you'll find a tone of customizability options so that you can stand out in a crowd, and of course, there's a card collection mechanic, because there has to be something collectible that ties directly into the game's many in-app purchases.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

