Sony may not be doing so well in the smartphone business, likely due in part to how pricey its devices are. As we typically see with the Xperia line as time goes on, there's another sale on the XZ2 Premium over on Amazon. You can score yours for $599.99, $300 off the quite high MSRP.

Luckily, the XZ2 Premium is no slouch. It packs top-of-the-line specs for 2018: a 5.8" 4K LCD, a Snapdragon 845, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage plus a microSD slot, 19MP+12MP rear cameras, and a large 3,540mAh battery.

The last deal we saw for this phone was $50 more back in February, so it's safe to say we'll start seeing the price drop more and more, especially as retailers try to clear out stock. Buy link is below, and only the black model is on sale.