The Galaxy Tab S4 is Samsung's flagship tablet, and it's one of the best Android slabs on the market. International models started receiving their Android 9 Pie updates a couple of weeks ago, and it's now the US Wi-Fi (SM-T830) version's turn.
This update carries version numbers T830XXU2BSD1/T830OXM2BSD1, and it weighs in at a hair under 1.5GB. As you might imagine, it includes a lot of stuff, including the updated One UI, revamped notifications, changes to Bixby, and a lot more. The March security update is included. Check the screenshot above or Samsung's official update docs to get the full deets.
If you have a US Wi-Fi Tab S4, you may want to check for an update if you haven't already. There's no word on when the LTE model's Pie update is coming, though we can't imagine it's too far off.
According to Verizon's update site, their LTE version of the Tab S4 is now receiving Pie as well. However, the Verizon update comes with the April security patch, which is a bit odd given that the Wi-Fi model is only getting the March patch. Verizon Tab S4 owners, keep an eye out.
Hot on the trail of Samsung's Tab S4 Pie update for Verizon, we just spotted a refresh in AT&T's system showing that its own subscribers are getting access to the latest software for their tablet, as well.
According to @DonkeyPunchINFO , the Pie update is now reaching T-Mobile Galaxy Tab S4 models, and Sammobile is reporting that Sprint's Android 9 update is also rolling out for the Samsung tablet. Happy days!
