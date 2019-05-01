Samsung's latest smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch Active, has dropped in price by 10% at several retailers like B&H, Amazon, Best Buy, and so on. You can get this excellent smartwatch for the low price of $179.99, by far one of the best bargains available for this product type.

The Galaxy Watch Active isn't even that old, but if you need a refresher, you can check out our review here. Besides just the minimal look, which is bound to fit with most wrist sizes and outfits, the Watch Active boasts the fantastic Tizen software, nearly two days of battery life, and a swath of health features.

Take your pick from the list of retailers below. From what we can gather, all color options are available for the sale price, so have at it.