Brandon Lee over at This is Tech Today was able to snag a couple of packaging photos of the long-awaited (and long-leaked) Pixel 3a. Together with some snapshots of the stereotypical white cardboard box, we also get some additional confirmation for a few specs, as well as potential US price points — and they're a whole lot lower than previous estimates based on leaked European pricing.

Some of the information regarding the Pixel 3a Lee was able to determine via information printed on the box, other details appear to come from an undisclosed source — probably the same as the photos themselves. Most of it corroborates what has already been leaked.

According to Lee, the Pixel 3a will have two storage options: 64GB and 128GB. Screen size comes in at 5.6" in 1080p-equivalent resolution, with a plastic build, headphone jack, and down-facing speakers. The new "Purple-ish" color is apparently so subtle it nearly matches the box's white background. Lee was also told by his source that the launch date for the Pixel 3a is set for May 7th, during Google's I/O developer conference, as previously expected.

Lastly, Lee's states that the Pixel 3a will start at $399, while the bigger 3a XL will start at $479. That's substantially cheaper than the $500+ estimates fro the 3a based off of a simple conversion of leaked European retailer pricing, and on paper it sounds like a pretty good deal.

He also expects to have more details about the phone over the next week, so keep an eye out for more videos and tweets from Lee if you're interested in the Pixel 3a.