Google has added support for Japanese in Lens, following it being available in Korean for some time (which appeared sometime last summer). In case you didn't know, Lens is basically the successor to Goggles from way back in the day. It uses your camera to gather contextual information on what you're looking at, letting you do a variety of things from translate street signs to shop for something you saw.

If you're in Japan and/or your phone is set to Japanese, check out Lens in Assistant or in Photos — some OEM cameras like OnePlus also include it for easy access.