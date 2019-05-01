The Google Home Max is a top-tier smart speaker, with amazing (and incredibly loud) sound. If you've wanted to pick one up but you've been understandably deterred by the $399 MSRP, now could be your chance: the speaker is $100 off basically anywhere you can find it.

In his review, Ryan said the Google Home Max is the best smart speaker you can buy. Still, 400 bucks is a lot to spend on one speaker, no matter how great it sounds. Really, $300 still ain't cheap — but if your heart is set on it, a $100 discount is never a bad thing.

Google says the lower pricing will run through 11:59 p.m.Pacific on May 6 at its store. It's a good bet that applies to other sellers, too. If you've been waiting to snap one of these bad boys up, head to your retailer of choice before then to get it at a sizable discount. We've got links below for your convenience.