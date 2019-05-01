Article Contents
Welcome to May, everyone. To bring in the new month, we have a good list of app sales for your perusal today. Evoland 1 and 2, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and a handful of Asmodee games are all on sale today. You'll find those, and other goodies, in bold below.
Free
Apps
- Manual Camera : DSLR Camera Professional (Procam) $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- PeakIdentify $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Conversations (Jabber / XMPP) $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Do Not Disturb - Call Blocker - Premium $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Augustro Music Player $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Calculator Vault: Hide Photos & Videos + Applock $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- File Manager by Augustro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Defender Battle: Hero Kingdom Wars - Strategy Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- HEXASMASH • Wrecking Ball Physics Puzzle $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Archery Physics Shooter 2019 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Superhero Fight: Sword Battle - Action RPG Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Fractal Space HD $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Math Shot $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Superhero Armor: City War - Robot Fighting Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cannon Master VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Infinity Dungeon 2 VIP - Summon girl and Zombie $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Soul Warrior: Sword and Magic - RPG Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Lonely Hacker $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Reed $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Star Wars Pinball 7 $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- 3D Crystal Iphone Glass HD Icons pack WALLPAPER HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Foro - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Planets Live Wallpaper Plus $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Smart Notify Unlocker $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Camera Guard 3 PRO - Webcam Blocker $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- iShredder 6 Military $8.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Micro Guard 3 PRO - Microphone Blocker $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Firefly Pro for Aurora Nanoleaf $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Network Speed Meter Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Need to do! Pro - To-do list $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Hermit Premium • Unlocker $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Expense Tracker: How much can I spend? Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn C Programming Pro $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Advanced Sport Training Calendar $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mushroom Identification $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- SUBURBIA City Building Game $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- OTTTD : Over The Top TD $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Agricola All Creatures... $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Carcassonne: Official Board Game -Tiles & Tactics $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Isle of Skye: The Tactical Board Game $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mysterium: A Psychic Clue Game $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pandemic: The Board Game $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Twilight Struggle $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Expanse RTS Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hangman Premium $8.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- I.F.O $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- NightmareF $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Plurals and Singulars Test & Practice PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Over The Bridge PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- RPG Ascendants: Power Rising $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Word Search Premium $8.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Café International $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Evoland $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Evoland 2 $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- I am Reed $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- IMAGEine Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lemegeton Master Edition $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Math Connect PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- My English Grammar Test PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Star Wars: KOTOR $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Synonyms PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Urban legend : Shin Hayarigami – Blindman $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- VR Mahjong worlds $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Grey Alien Head Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Pagan Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Peppo Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Comments