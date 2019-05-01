Welcome to May, everyone. To bring in the new month, we have a good list of app sales for your perusal today. Evoland 1 and 2, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and a handful of Asmodee games are all on sale today. You'll find those, and other goodies, in bold below.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization