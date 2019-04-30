According to a report today by Variety, Google has just made a deal with Major League Baseball to offer 13 games from the 2nd half of the 2019 season on YouTube. The games will even be exclusives to YouTube in the US/Puerto Rico and Canada. Fret not sports fans, they'll be aired for free via the MLB YouTube account, as well as a dedicated channel via YouTube TV.

Precise dates and details for which games and when aren't known yet. The games will include pre- and post-game content, and some popular YouTube creators will be participating in the broadcasts via an undisclosed means. Just how much this deal will end up costing Google isn't known yet, either, though the games won't be available via any of your typical TV networks, or even via the MLB.tv subscription streaming service.

YouTube has also picked up international (presumably non-exclusive) streaming rights in all but 23 other markets. Those without include Japan, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand.

For some context, last year YouTube TV picked up the MLB Network, and prices for Google's streaming TV service recently went up from $35 to $50 a month. Variety notes that YouTube has also hosted other MLB content including clips and "classic" games for some time.