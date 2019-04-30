You may remember that back in February at MWC 2019 in Barcelona, Energizer unveiled a boatload of phones. The most bizarre of the lot had a humungous 18,000mAh battery, dual pop-up front cameras, and it could seemingly also be used to break through glass in an emergency. In news that will shock nobody, it has spectacularly failed to reach its lofty Indiegogo crowdfunding target.

Built by French company Avenir Telecom who license the Energizer brand for use on phones, the P18K managed just 1% (£11,551) of its £923,791 goal. That's right, with admirable audacity, they were asking for $1.2 million to make the thing. Had the campaign succeeded, early bird backers would have paid just $549 (£423) for the device, a bargain for any smartphone in view of recent price hikes, especially one with a battery life of up to 50 days.

Alas, it wasn't to be, and nobody will get to purchase the beast of a phone. As you can see from the photos, we got to hold a non-functional model at MWC — that's my hand it barely fits in — and it was at least an interesting digression from the sea of analogous black slabs that graced the show. I wouldn't want to use it though, and apparently, nor would anybody else.