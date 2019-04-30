In our review of the Moto Z3 Play from last year, we said it carried "an unacceptable price for a decent phone." In the event that you did pony up the $500 for it, or maybe just bought it on sale, you should be excited that development for its Android 9 Pie firmware is coming soon. Motorola has just published the Z3 Play's Pie kernel source code on GitHub.

With this source code, developers will be able to create custom software for the Z3 Play, codenamed "beckham," on Pie, such as ROMs and recoveries. Fewer and fewer people are modding their phones like this nowadays, but if you're a diehard ROM flasher with a Z3 Play, this should come as good news to you. The source code is available now on GitHub.