What's this, another update from OnePlus for the 5/5T? And a decently-sized one at that. This is Open Beta 31 and 29, respectively, which brings some nice improvements to the UX and overall.
Here's the changelog:
- System
- Display overheating device warning
- New UI for system update
- Quick reply
- Supported more IM APPs for Quick Reply in landscape
- Apps don't get paused when using quick reply in landscape
- Community
- Optimized search experience by adding search field, and grouping search results in different categories
- Improved the UI of Social page
- Optimized Log recording in Bug Report section
A new UI for anything always draws my attention, even one as basic as the system update. Obviously, the big part with this update the overheating warning, which I'm sure will be useful. I kid – well, an overheating warning is useful in some circumstances – since this beta improves upon the Quick Reply in landscape feature.
It's pretty mild, adding more compatible apps and removing the pause when Quick Reply is active. I haven't used this too often, I'll admit, but I really like the concept. I just don't type in landscape anymore, and haven't much since phones jumped to 18:9.
Otherwise, the last tidbit there relates to the Community app, which will likely hit the Play Store and APK Mirror soon. I've been away from my desk most of the day, so I'm not sure if this update has hit all devices yet. And of course, the file isn't available on OnePlus' downloads page at time of writing.
- Source:
- OnePlus
