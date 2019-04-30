Niantic has officially announced the global release of Ingress: The Animation on Netflix, which is clearly themed around the developer's hit augmented reality game Ingress Prime. We first learned about the CG-animated series back in July of 2018, and that the show had a planned launch for October of that year. Well, that loose release date came and went, so if you had been wondering when the show would actually arrive, today's the day.

Above is a brand-new trailer for Ingress: The Animation that covers the general premise of the show. Apparently, two factions will wage war against one another in order to vie for control of the Exotic Matter that is leaking into the world through disguised portals. This substance can influence human minds, and the show's protagonists (Makoto and Sarah) have been impacted by it, which conveniently provides them with unique abilities as they run from a mysterious character.

Ingress: The Animation is rated TV-MA, which means it's not going to be appropriate for children, which may at first seem like an odd choice for a show themed around a video game. That's why it may surprise you to find out that the average player of Ingress fits somewhere between the ages of 25 and 44. So a more adult-themed show makes sense in this context. There's eleven episodes in total, though it's still unknown if a second season is planned.

It's definitely interesting to see how Niantic is branching out with its property, and you have to wonder if this new show will boost the player base of the mobile game. While I have no doubt curious viewers will check out Ingress Prime if they enjoy Ingress: The Animation, I'm not too sure that will actually translate to a new user base that will stick with the open-world augmented reality title. At the very least the next few weeks should prove to be a busy time to jump into Ingress Prime.