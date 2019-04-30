Chinese manufacturers Huawei, OPPO, and Xiaomi are about to bring their first 5G phones to one of Europe's frontier battlegrounds for the new network technology: Switzerland. Swisscom is to launch sales of the OPPO Reno 5G from May 1 while Sunrise will sell the Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) and the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G starting May 2.
For context, two versions of the Reno launched in greater Europe on April 24 — one of them being the Reno 10x with its 10x "hybrid" zoom that we got to test. The Reno 5G basically takes the 10x, doubles the native storage to 256GB, and stuffs in a new modem and some new radios. Swisscom will be the first carrier in the world to get this phone, which supports its n78 band on sub-6GHz spectrum. Pricing is pegged at 999 francs ($980).
The Mi Mix 3 5G is a slightly heftier upgrade from the original Mi Mix 3 as it has shifted up from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset to the Snapdragon 855. That combined with the Snapdragon X50 modem makes this slider phone 5G-capable. Sunrise will sell the Mi Mix 3 5G for 847 francs ($831).
Meanwhile, the Huawei Mate 20 X — with its 1080p OLED display and 5,000mAh battery — had its 5G version go on sale elsewhere over a week ago. It, too, will be coming to Sunrise on May 2 for 997 francs ($978).
Links to press releases from Sunrise and Xiaomi are below the full text of OPPO's press release which follows.
Press Release
OPPO Reno 5G will become the first commercial 5G
smartphone to hit the market in Europe
April 30, 2019, SHENZHEN – OPPO’s Reno 5G smartphone will become the first commercial 5G smartphone available on market in Europe, as the company will begin to sell Reno 5G smartphone in Switzerland on May 1st, in partnership with Swisscom.
OPPO Reno 5G will be available at Swisscom shops across the country and on their official website, starting from [CHF 999]. It will be rolled out to additional markets worldwide over the coming months.
OPPO launched the revolutionary Reno series in the European market on April 24th. The Reno series includes Reno 5G, Reno 10x Zoom and Reno models, which all pack cutting-edge technology and exceptional photography into a unique, aesthetic design. The Reno 5G model features a full panoramic screen and innovatively conceals the front-facing camera, soft light and back flash within a Pivot-Rising Structure that rises on demand. It also comes with a full-focal length tri-lens rear camera which works to realize a full-focal-length of 16mm-160mm, thus achieving 10x hybrid zoom. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 mobile platform, 8GB+256GB storage, and a 4,065mAh battery, which together drive an outstanding high-performance user experience.
As a partner of Swisscom, OPPO also participated in Swisscom’s 5G launch event held on April 10th in Zurich, where Swisscom and OPPO announced the plans to bring the first commercially-available 5G device to Switzerland together with 5G network. Having acquired spectrum, the Swisscom 5G network is expected to be successively rolled out in whole Switzerland by the end of 2019. Supporting the sub6 n78 band in Switzerland, OPPO’s Reno 5G will enable 5G connectivity wherever Swisscom 5G networks are available. The official sales of Reno 5G marks the first step of the realization of OPPO’s 5G Landing Project, which was initiated by the company 65 days ago, on February 23rd.
