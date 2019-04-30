Chinese manufacturers Huawei, OPPO, and Xiaomi are about to bring their first 5G phones to one of Europe's frontier battlegrounds for the new network technology: Switzerland. Swisscom is to launch sales of the OPPO Reno 5G from May 1 while Sunrise will sell the Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) and the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G starting May 2.

For context, two versions of the Reno launched in greater Europe on April 24 — one of them being the Reno 10x with its 10x "hybrid" zoom that we got to test. The Reno 5G basically takes the 10x, doubles the native storage to 256GB, and stuffs in a new modem and some new radios. Swisscom will be the first carrier in the world to get this phone, which supports its n78 band on sub-6GHz spectrum. Pricing is pegged at 999 francs ($980).

The Mi Mix 3 5G is a slightly heftier upgrade from the original Mi Mix 3 as it has shifted up from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset to the Snapdragon 855. That combined with the Snapdragon X50 modem makes this slider phone 5G-capable. Sunrise will sell the Mi Mix 3 5G for 847 francs ($831).

Meanwhile, the Huawei Mate 20 X — with its 1080p OLED display and 5,000mAh battery — had its 5G version go on sale elsewhere over a week ago. It, too, will be coming to Sunrise on May 2 for 997 francs ($978).

Links to press releases from Sunrise and Xiaomi are below the full text of OPPO's press release which follows.