Not many people require a ton of power and storage with their Chromebooks, but for those who do, Google offers a Pixelbook with a Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. With an MSRP of $1,650, it's no surprise that this spec is frequently discounted. It's currently down to $1,199 on Amazon and Walmart (well, it's a dollar more), which equates to a ~$450 discount.

This model of the Pixelbook is equipped with a 12.3-inch LCD in a 3:2 aspect ratio, a 7th-gen Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and a very fast 512GB NVMe SSD. 99% of people using a Chromebook won't need this much processing power or storage, but it can come in handy for those who boot Linux on their laptops. In our Pixelbook review, we commended the quality, the keyboard feel, the speed and storage, as well as the battery life.

$1,199 isn't the lowest price we've ever seen — that honor goes to a $1,120 deal we saw last month — but it is still a very substantial discount from MSRP. Both Amazon and Walmart are offering this deal, and both retailers offer free two-day shipping. Hit the links below to pick one up.