Facebook's totally-not-a-surveillance-device, the Portal smart display, was released in October of last year. Despite the company's abhorrent record with user privacy, the Portal seems to be fairly popular, and now Facebook is bringing it to more regions and adding new features.

Both the Portal and Portal+ are currently only sold in the United States and Canda, but Facebook announced today that both models will come to Europe this fall. As part of the expansion, WhatsApp calling will be supported.

Other features being added include a morning summary ("Hey Portal, good morning") with updates on upcoming events, sending private video messages, support for more Alexa skills, and even Amazon Prime Video playback. Finally, you'll be able to send Instagram photos to the Portal, and they'll appear on the screen when you're not on a call.