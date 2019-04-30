The Android port of GRID Autosport has been a long time coming. Back at the tail end of 2017, we learned that the Android version would be delayed until 2018, but then at the end of that year, Feral Interactive announced that GRID Autosport would officially land on the Play Store sometime in 2019. Well, this most recent time frame appears to be holding true since the developer recently announced a private beta program, and if you would like to take part, you can sign-up through a Google Form for consideration.

The GRID Autosport private beta Form stipulates that your device must be on Android 8.0 or later, contain at least 4GB of RAM, and sport a Exynos 8890 Octa or Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 CPU with a Mali-T880 MP12 or Adreno 530 GPU. Apparently, a few devices below these specifications may also be admitted to the beta, though there is no guarantee the game will perform optimally.

Once you input your email into the Form and choose your region, you'll have to provide your device manufacturer, model, and OS version. Then you will be greeted by a warning that all entries are processed by hand, which means a response from Feral Interactive may take up to 24-hours, with a noted delay on weekends.

The beta will allow testers to play 4-player multiplayer modes against other testers. There will be no single player mode available in the beta, and even some of the game's regular multiplayer modes will be reduced. The purpose of the beta is to receive feedback about any issues testers come across, all to ensure the port releases in a stable state. You can expect to find a built-in support system during the beta that should make reporting issues very easy, though reaching out to [email protected] should wield similar results.

I'm still not sure why it has taken Feral Interactive so long to port GRID Autosport over to Android when the iOS version has existed since 2017, but at least the announcement of this beta sign-up signals the Android version is well on its way to an official release. Not everyone that applies to the beta will get in, and Feral Interactive has stated that recordings and screenshots should not be shared, which comes off as a lack of confidence in my book. I suppose we won't know the true state of the game until the beta goes live, but since the developer hasn't provided a date for when that will happen, I guess we'll just have to wait and see. So if you'd like to enter for a chance to get a first-hand look of the Android version of GRID Autosport, make sure to fill out this Google Form.