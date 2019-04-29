TeamWin Recovery Project, better known as TWRP, is the best custom recovery available for Android. It works on a wide range of devices, can backup/restore data, can flash ROMs, and more. Since the last time we covered TWRP, the project has added support for seven more devices.
The list of newly-supported devices includes a handful of phones, all fifth-generation Android One devices, and a WearOS watch:
- Motorola Moto E5 Plus (hannah)
- Motorola Moto E5 (nora)
- Mobvoi TicWatch C2 (skipjack)
- Lenovo K8 Note (manning)
- Lenovo K4 Note (k5fpr)
- Nokia 6.1 Plus (DRG)
- Android One Fifth Generation (oguzbakir)
The Nokia 6.1 Plus is a bit of a surprise, as HMD Global has historically not allowed the bootloaders on any Nokia-branded phones to be unlocked. You can now request an unlock code from the company's site for select models, and various paid unlocking services have been around for a while.
As always, you can install TWRP through the above links, or using the official TWRP application below.
