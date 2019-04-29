TeamWin Recovery Project, better known as TWRP, is the best custom recovery available for Android. It works on a wide range of devices, can backup/restore data, can flash ROMs, and more. Since the last time we covered TWRP, the project has added support for seven more devices.

The list of newly-supported devices includes a handful of phones, all fifth-generation Android One devices, and a WearOS watch:

Motorola Moto E5 Plus (hannah)

Motorola Moto E5 (nora)

Mobvoi TicWatch C2 (skipjack)

Lenovo K8 Note (manning)

Lenovo K4 Note (k5fpr)

Nokia 6.1 Plus (DRG)

Android One Fifth Generation (oguzbakir)

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is a bit of a surprise, as HMD Global has historically not allowed the bootloaders on any Nokia-branded phones to be unlocked. You can now request an unlock code from the company's site for select models, and various paid unlocking services have been around for a while.

As always, you can install TWRP through the above links, or using the official TWRP application below.