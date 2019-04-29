If you're looking for an in-depth evaluation of smartphone's display technology, DisplayMate is what you're after. The site tests most smartphones to see if the screens used by OEMs are up to scratch, and it's a useful resource if you want to check the quality of a device before purchasing. The OnePlus 7 Pro won't officialy be announced on May 14, but DisplayMate is already impressed.

As stated in the below tweet, the upcoming phone has taken a trip to the DisplayMate lab to be put through its paces and they like what they see. The full report won't go up until May 14 after OnePlus officially unveils the phone, but we now know it's getting an A+ rating, the highest possible.

DisplayMate's in-depth Lab Tests of the OnePlus 7 Pro OLED Display have just been completed, earning our Highest A+ Display Rating. Our in-depth Display Shoot-Out will be published here on May 14. — DisplayMate Tech (@DisplayMate) April 29, 2019

Much has already been written about OnePlus's decision to launch a second, more expensive phone this time around, so it will need to prove it's worth the extra money. If DisplayMate's assessment is anything to go by, the screen will at least be among the best out there. This probably means the expected curved OLED panel will be made by Samsung, but we'll have to wait and see if that's the case.