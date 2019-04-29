While T-Mobile and Sprint have already worked out how the merger of their two companies will work, they're still waiting on approval from various government entities — including the United States Justice Department and FCC. Now the companies are extending the deadline for their merger, as deliberations continue with federal officials.

T-Mobile announced today that it is extending the merger deadline to July 29th. Makan Delrahim, the head of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, said in a CNBC interview, "I have not made up my mind. The investigation continues. We’ve requested some data from the companies that will be forthcoming. We don’t have a set number of meetings or a time line."

T-Mobile has continued to make the case for its merger with Sprint, which would reduce the number of major carriers in the U.S. to just three. The company alleges that it won't be able to compete in 5G unless the deal goes through, and Sprint claims it could go out of business if left on its own.