If you're looking to stock your car with a new phone charger or even a dashcam, today might be the best day to make that purchase: Amazon has some deals on Anker's car accessories for today only. Among them all, our top pick is the Roav DashCam C1 Pro, now on sale for $70.

The C1 Pro performed quite well in our testing, producing decent 1440p recordings day and night. It also has a lower physical profile and is generally more durable when it comes to staying stuck on the windshield — suction cups be damned. Plus, with Wi-Fi file transfers, an app that is able to track vehicle speed, and a complimentary 32GB microSD card, it's a pretty comprehensive package.

But with it being a Deal of the Day today, Amazon is selling the C1 Pro at $75 — it's $55 off the current MSRP and was exactly this price during an Amazon sale in March of last year. What takes it down to an all-time low is a $5 coupon you can clip on from the product listing page, meaning that you can get the camera for $70 at checkout.

Amazon also has a few other Anker car accessories on discount today only.

If you can't afford the DashCam C1 Pro, there's also Roav DashCam C2 for $40 ($22 off) — though there's no Wi-Fi, GPS, or app access

The Roav Viva, an Alexa speaker and dual USB charger combined, is $42 if you want a dashboard mount with it. Otherwise, we found it at $40 ($10 off) after coupon

The Anker USB-C Car Charger, which has a Power Delivery-compliant Type-C port and a 12-watt full USB port, is $16 ($6 off)

The Roav SmartCharge Spectrum Lite has two full USB ports — one with Quick Charge 3.0, the other at 12 watts — and color-adjustable LEDs is $13 ($4 off)

These deals are on until tonight at midnight PDT. Gas up and go.