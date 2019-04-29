Another week, another batch of deals. Today we bring you a discount on Amazon's top-selling fitness tracker, plus a dirt cheap wireless charging pad and several well-priced smart home gadgets.



Fitbit Charge 3: $120 ($29 off)

Fitbit Charge 3 — $119.99, $29.05 off (Amazon)

Amazon's best-selling fitness tracker is back down to its Black Friday price. The Fitbit Charge 3 tracks steps, heart rate, sleep, and all that other fitness jazz, plus gives you app notifications, all with a battery that can last up to a week on a single charge. Its usual Amazon price is $149, but it's currently down to $119.99 — lower than it's been in months.

Anker wireless charging pad: $10 ($4 off)

Anker PowerWave Wireless Charging Pad — $9.99 with on-page coupon, $4 off (Amazon)

As more and more devices include wireless charging coils, you'll want to have more and more places to top them up. Anker's PowerWave charging pad is slip-resistant and can push 10 watts to Samsung devices. It's always a bargain, but right now, it's just $9.99 at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. You'll need to supply your own USB port, but it does include a cable.

Eufy smart bulb 2-pack: $24 ($9 off)

Eufy Lumos white smart bulb 2-pack — $23.99 with coupon, $9 off (Amazon)

Smart lighting is just as cool as it sounds — once you've experienced benefits like scheduled automation and the convenience of being able to turn lights on or off without getting up, it's hard to go back. If you want to dip your toe without spending a fortune, consider using coupon code EUFYBULBE2 to grab a two-pack of Eufy Lumos smart bulbs for $23.99 at Amazon. They're not particularly fancy as smart lights go, but they don't require a hub to operate, and they're cheap.

TP-Link smart dimmer switch 2-pack: $60 ($40 off)

TP-Link HS220 smart dimmer switch 2-pack – $59.98, $40 off (Newegg)

If you'll be in your home for long enough to justify changing electrical fixtures and you want to approach smart lighting from a different angle, you can snag two Wi-Fi connected TP-Link dimmer switches from Newegg for under $60. They turn regular lights into smart lights, with on/off scheduling, remote activation, and even dimming (provided your bulbs support that).

TP-Link smart outdoor plug: $39 ($6 off)

TP-Link Kasa 2-outlet smart outdoor plug – $38.71, $6.27 off (Amazon)

Let's say you want to schedule some outdoor devices, though (say, patio lighting or Christmas lights). Instead of running outside from your living room, you could pick up this dual-outlet outdoor smart plug. Corbin reviewed the plug and liked it quite a bit — although its IP64 rating means it's not fully waterproof (but no outlet really is). If you've got an outlet on your porch, stick this puppy in it and enjoy some external automation. The plug is normally about $45, but Amazon has it for $38.71 right now.