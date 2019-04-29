Fossil is one of the most active brands when it comes to developing Wear OS smartwatches. Its products are stylish and discreet but still feature advanced hardware, including heart rate sensors and GPS chips on the latest models. The Sport series features the newer Snapdragon Wear 3100 chip, which makes it one of the snappiest watches around. If you'd rather boast a more traditional-looking timepiece, the Gen 4 Q Explorist and Q Venture are what you need, but may be slightly behind when it comes to performance as they're based on the older Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset. Regardless of your preference, the two variants are currently on sale at $199, which is $75 off their regular price.

As its name might suggest, the Fossil Sport series features a nylon casing, making it light and comfortable to wear. The Q Venture HR and Q Explorist are designed to mimic a traditional watch's design and look more premium. Both variants work with Google Pay, have a built-in GPS and a heart-rate sensor, and are swimproof. The key difference between the two is their design and SoC, which can make it hard to decide if you want your smartwatch to look premium and have the fastest processor around. Keep in mind the Wear 3100 is also more efficient, which means the Sport has better battery life.

If you need more time to make up your mind before your purchase, you have until May 5th to decide. It's worth mentioning the Rose Gold-tone, Gold-tone, and Smoke HR Venture aren't discounted and still selling for their regular $275 price.