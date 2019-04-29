If you're on the lookout for a pair of earphones, to take with you to the gym or to listen to music while commuting, search no more. Aukey's praised true wireless earbuds are on sale, down to just $79 instead of their $99 MSRP. This is a great deal given they offer an impressive battery life, wireless charging, and water resistance.

If you put the brands no one has ever heard of aside, these are probably one of the most interesting true wireless earphones on the market. Unlike some other products, they're very discreet and fit tightly thanks to their ear wings. Their case also looks very sleek and can be powered thanks to the USB-C cable that comes in the box or even with a Qi wireless charger — which unfortunately doesn't ship with the buds.

Battery life is also insane, as you can enjoy up to seven hours of music on a single charge, and even extend that to 21 hours with the case without even having to power the earphones up. If you like to work out, you'll appreciate their IPX5 water resistance, which will offer protection from sweat and water sprays, but still won't make them fully waterproof. Lastly, the product has received five-star ratings from buyers on Amazon and comes with a 45-day money-back guarantee, which is plenty of time to decide whether you like them or not.

To enjoy the $20 discount, you'll simply have to apply the coupon when adding the product to your cart. If you're thinking of buying the Aukey true wireless earbuds, we recommend you do so quickly, as there's a very limited quantity left in stock.