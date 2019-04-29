Welcome to the final app sales roundup for the month of April. Time has flown by and we're coming up on Google I/O — so that's where that sense of impending doom is coming from. Anyway, today's list is very large to send off April, so have fun. And apologies for this being so late, but better that than not at all... right?

Free

Apps

  1. HTTP Redirection Trace $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 hours
  2. APN Notificator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Child Radio Tuner Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Genetic Helper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Todo Reminder Pro + Widget $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Reminder - Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. RetroFX 16-bit sound generator PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. SkanApp Plus hands-free PDF Scanner $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Correlate - Health Diary and Life Journal $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Uprice Light - fast offline currency converter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Tiny Habit - daily habit tracker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. CELL 13 $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Deadly Traps Premium - Adventure of Hell $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Dragon slayer Vip - i.o Rpg game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Defender Heroes: Castle Defense - Epic TD Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Kingdom Defense 2: Empire Warriors - Tower defense $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Learn Mandarin - HSK 3 Hero $9.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Manoir $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Mortality: The Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Multiplication Tables 10x10 $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. The Hearts PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. Think Tap Turn - Brain Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. Field Defense VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Five Words $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Mystic Guardian VIP : Old School Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. PIXEL BLADE Vip - Action rpg $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Soccer Star Clicker VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. Third grade Math - Multiplication $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. AceSpeeder3 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Dark Tower $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Dead Bunker 2 HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. Pinball Catch: Casual & Fun $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. Tap Tap Fist VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. League of Stickman 2019- Ninja Arena PVP(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Rescue the Enchanter $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Mina Icon Pack Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Piranha Aquarium 3D lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Tetragon Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Amazing Forest - Summer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Gothic 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Helix Classic Watch Face $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. Papyrus - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Popcircle Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Reaper - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Sunshine - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. The Scream - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. Thunder - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  13. Vintage - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  14. REALPAINTING ICON PACK $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Contact Manager $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 hours
  2. Learn Chinese Mandarin Language Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 hours
  3. Learn English - Language & Grammar Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 hours
  4. Learn Spanish Language: Listen, Speak, Read Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 hours
  5. Music Sense $13.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 hours
  6. PRO Voice Navigator "IGH" $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 hours
  7. Belly Fix - 12 days PRO $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  8. Droid Automation - Pro Edition $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  9. English Grammar Book Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  10. Fast Burst Camera $3.72 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  11. Meteogram Pro | Weather | Tide | Widget | App $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  12. 3D Human Brain + $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  13. Apps Manager Pro $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  14. Baggage - Packing list PRO (without ADS) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  15. Brain Boosting Foods + $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  16. Mexican Radio Online Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  17. Nikola Tesla Inventions Plus $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  18. NT Calculator - Extensive Calculator Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  19. NT Converter - Unit Converter Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  20. Ottoman Empire History Plus $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  21. Permissions Manager Pro (AD Free) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  22. Soccer Predictions by Star Sports Tips $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  23. 15 Minute Workout - Update Sale! $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  24. Picasso on the Road Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  25. Inventory Management Premium $2.99 -> $1.79; Sale ends in 4 days
  26. VGBAnext - GBA / GBC / NES Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  27. 7 Minute Workout PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  28. DirectChat Pro (ChatHeads) $1.98 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  29. eRadar HD & hurricanes $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  30. Learn Hebrew Premium $2.99 -> $1.79; Sale ends in 5 days
  31. Moon Phase Calculator $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  32. Reading Race 1c: CCVC and CVCC $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  33. Spell Star 1d: ar, or, ai, oi $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  34. Summons Partner $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  35. Sunrise Sunset Calculator $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  36. 3D Geeks: Premium License for 3D Printing $4.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  37. Europe map $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  38. Fang Synth $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  39. Mathematiqa $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  40. Coloring For Kids: Learn to Paint & Color! $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  41. GeoExpert - World Geography $7.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  42. Vivid Navigation Gestures $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Camel Up $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Marble Monster $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Noch mal! $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. The Game - Play ... as long as you can! $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Pocket war 2K (early access) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Vector Invaders (Premium) $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. What Lies Underground $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Forgotten Places: Lost Circus (Full) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Forgotten Places: Regained Castle (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Battle City 2.0 $1.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Rima: The Story Begins - Adventure Game $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Age of Civilizations Europe $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Monster RPG 3 $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. SnakEscape $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. SpellKeeper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Deep Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Amazing Land Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Flux - Substratum Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Flux White - Substratum Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. FLIXY - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. PAINTING - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days