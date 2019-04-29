Article Contents
Welcome to the final app sales roundup for the month of April. Time has flown by and we're coming up on Google I/O — so that's where that sense of impending doom is coming from. Anyway, today's list is very large to send off April, so have fun. And apologies for this being so late, but better that than not at all... right?
Free
Apps
- HTTP Redirection Trace $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 hours
- APN Notificator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Child Radio Tuner Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Genetic Helper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Todo Reminder Pro + Widget $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Reminder - Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- RetroFX 16-bit sound generator PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- SkanApp Plus hands-free PDF Scanner $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Correlate - Health Diary and Life Journal $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Uprice Light - fast offline currency converter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tiny Habit - daily habit tracker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- CELL 13 $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Deadly Traps Premium - Adventure of Hell $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dragon slayer Vip - i.o Rpg game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Defender Heroes: Castle Defense - Epic TD Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Kingdom Defense 2: Empire Warriors - Tower defense $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Learn Mandarin - HSK 3 Hero $9.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Manoir $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Mortality: The Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Multiplication Tables 10x10 $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Hearts PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Think Tap Turn - Brain Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Field Defense VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Five Words $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mystic Guardian VIP : Old School Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- PIXEL BLADE Vip - Action rpg $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Soccer Star Clicker VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Third grade Math - Multiplication $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- AceSpeeder3 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dark Tower $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dead Bunker 2 HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pinball Catch: Casual & Fun $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tap Tap Fist VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- League of Stickman 2019- Ninja Arena PVP(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rescue the Enchanter $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Mina Icon Pack Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Piranha Aquarium 3D lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Tetragon Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Amazing Forest - Summer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Gothic 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Helix Classic Watch Face $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Papyrus - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Popcircle Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Reaper - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sunshine - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Scream - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Thunder - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Vintage - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- REALPAINTING ICON PACK $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Contact Manager $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 hours
- Learn Chinese Mandarin Language Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 hours
- Learn English - Language & Grammar Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 hours
- Learn Spanish Language: Listen, Speak, Read Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 hours
- Music Sense $13.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 hours
- PRO Voice Navigator "IGH" $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 hours
- Belly Fix - 12 days PRO $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Droid Automation - Pro Edition $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- English Grammar Book Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Fast Burst Camera $3.72 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Meteogram Pro | Weather | Tide | Widget | App $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- 3D Human Brain + $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Apps Manager Pro $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Baggage - Packing list PRO (without ADS) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Brain Boosting Foods + $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Mexican Radio Online Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Nikola Tesla Inventions Plus $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- NT Calculator - Extensive Calculator Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- NT Converter - Unit Converter Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Ottoman Empire History Plus $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Permissions Manager Pro (AD Free) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Soccer Predictions by Star Sports Tips $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- 15 Minute Workout - Update Sale! $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Picasso on the Road Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Inventory Management Premium $2.99 -> $1.79; Sale ends in 4 days
- VGBAnext - GBA / GBC / NES Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- 7 Minute Workout PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- DirectChat Pro (ChatHeads) $1.98 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- eRadar HD & hurricanes $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn Hebrew Premium $2.99 -> $1.79; Sale ends in 5 days
- Moon Phase Calculator $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Reading Race 1c: CCVC and CVCC $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Spell Star 1d: ar, or, ai, oi $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Summons Partner $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sunrise Sunset Calculator $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 3D Geeks: Premium License for 3D Printing $4.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Europe map $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fang Synth $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mathematiqa $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Coloring For Kids: Learn to Paint & Color! $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- GeoExpert - World Geography $7.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vivid Navigation Gestures $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Camel Up $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Marble Monster $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Noch mal! $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- The Game - Play ... as long as you can! $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Pocket war 2K (early access) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Vector Invaders (Premium) $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- What Lies Underground $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Forgotten Places: Lost Circus (Full) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Forgotten Places: Regained Castle (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Battle City 2.0 $1.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rima: The Story Begins - Adventure Game $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Age of Civilizations Europe $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Monster RPG 3 $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- SnakEscape $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SpellKeeper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Deep Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Amazing Land Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Flux - Substratum Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Flux White - Substratum Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- FLIXY - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- PAINTING - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
