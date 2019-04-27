Anker has cemented itself as a trusted brand in the audio accessories and battery arena and is known for offering a blend of quality and value. If you're on the lookout for a speaker or earphones, today's Amazon Gold Box deals have several Anker Bluetooth speakers and true-wireless earbuds on sale at all-time low prices.

True-wireless earbuds

The Zolo Liberty can be had for $70, down from $100. These true-wireless earbuds boast a hundred hours of playback (with the charging case). The slightly lower-end Soundcore Liberty Lites are on sale for $45, down from $60. These are younger siblings to the Liberty Neo, which we recently reviewed.

Bluetooth speakers

The Soundcore Model Zero speaker, with its unique design, is on sale for $140, down from $200. We've seen it drop to this price before, and Taylor had reviewed the speaker last year. Lastly, At $70, the Soundcore Flare+ is a more portable speaker, and promises 20 hours of battery life.

These are Amazon Gold Box deals, and will only last the day, so don't mull over a buying decision for too long, if you're in the market.

