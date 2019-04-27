Here we are early on this Saturday morning with another OnePlus update, this time for the 5/5T. OxygenOS 9.0.5 will begin rolling out to both phones over the coming days, bringing with it the April security patch and some bug fixes.
Here's the changelog:
- System
- Updated Android security patch to 2019.4
- Phone
- Improved stability for the Phone app
- Parallel Apps
- Fixed issue with parallel apps showing primary account
- Fixed issues with download pictures in parallel WhatsApp
- Gaming mode
- Fixed couldn't receive third-party apps video call issues
This update is already off to a better start that the latest OxygenOS versions for the 6/6T, which was still on the March patch. Besides that, however, it's good to see OnePlus improving some of software staples like Gaming mode and Parallel Apps.
Like with the 6/6T, OnePlus is looking for feedback on this update, so be sure to chime in if you think you have something constructive to add. And as always, this OTA is incremental and will be available to everyone over the coming days. Downloads weren't available at time of writing, something that I've noticed has become a trend for OnePlus lately.
- Source:
- OnePlus
