Since launch, we've seen progressively better and better sales on the Google Home Hub, the company's first-party Assistant smart display. But this deal over on Rakuten is definitely one of the best ones yet. Right now, with a coupon code, you can get a Home Hub and a Home Mini for just $79. That's pretty good.

We've already talked at length about the Home Hub, Home Mini, and the modern Google Assistant experience, so check out the pertinent links for additional info if you need it. Deals like this one have popped up before – that's how I got my Home Hub and a Home Mini that's still in a box because I ran out of rooms to put them in – but this is quite the low price.

Bear in mind that you can only get a white (Chalk) Home Hub if you want to have your choice on a black, white, or mint Home Mini — otherwise, there's a black Hub and black Mini bundle. Just use code HOME20 at checkout; you also get free shipping, but you'll likely be hit with sales tax.