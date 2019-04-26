Movie ticket subscription service and MoviePass competitor Sinemia has ended operations in the United States, the company has announced. Sinemia cites difficulty in covering "increased operations and legal costs."

Services like Sinemia have had well-publicized difficulty making the business model work; MoviePass has famously been burning money by the bushel for close to a year now. Plans from movie theater chains, like AMC's Stubs A-List subscription, have evidently been particularly hard to compete with due to "cost advantage and cross-sell opportunities" versus independent competition, the company said.

Sinemia began offering a $30 unlimited plan in the US in September, after providing a similar service in Europe for some time. The company has been beset by controversy since, facing a class-action lawsuit over fees in November, and, more recently, a scandal involving user account terminations.