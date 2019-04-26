Moto G7 Power is now available at T-Mobile for $237.50

One of the latest phones in Motorola's popular G line is now available at T-Mobile. You can pick up your own Moto G7 Power in stores or online for $9.50 per month (with $9.50 down), or $237.50 full price, according to Tmo. Metro customers will be able to get theirs next week on April 29.
Moto's G7 Power focuses on battery, providing a massive 5,000mAh one. Coupled with the effecient 6.2" HD display, odds are this phone will difficult to run down.
Head on down to the source link below to get yours today. The huge battery is what makes this phone interesting, so if you'd need a phone that will last all day, probably pushing into 2-3, then this might be for you. T-Mobile didn't mention when/if the G7 Play will be available.
Press Release
More power to ya. Today T-Mobile announced that anyone can now go get the Motorola moto g7 power in T-Mobile stores and online. Metro by T-Mobile will follow with in-store availability on April 29. The moto g7 power is the latest device that lights up T-Mobile’s 600 MHz capabilities, giving customers better coverage than before in buildings and rural areas.
The new Motorola smartphone comes in Marine Blue and gives you up to three days of battery life on a single charge with its massive 5000 mAh battery. Plus with its TurboPower capabilities, you can get nine hours of charge in just 15 minutes – diminishing those low battery worries. The device has a 6.2” HD Max Vision display and includes new Moto Actions for quick access to useful phone functions and improved creative camera features, such as group selfie mode and faster focusing capabilities for that perfect shot!
The Motorola moto g7 power can be yours for just $9.50/month ($9.50 down, Full Retail Price: $237.50)– all for 24 months on T-Mobile’s no-interest EIP.
- Source:
- T-Mobile
