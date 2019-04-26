Moto G7 Power is now available at T-Mobile for $237.50

One of the latest phones in Motorola's popular G line is now available at T-Mobile. You can pick up your own Moto G7 Power in stores or online for $9.50 per month (with $9.50 down), or $237.50 full price, according to Tmo. Metro customers will be able to get theirs next week on April 29.

Moto's G7 Power focuses on battery, providing a massive 5,000mAh one. Coupled with the effecient 6.2" HD display, odds are this phone will difficult to run down.

Head on down to the source link below to get yours today. The huge battery is what makes this phone interesting, so if you'd need a phone that will last all day, probably pushing into 2-3, then this might be for you. T-Mobile didn't mention when/if the G7 Play will be available.