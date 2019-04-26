Beside Game of Thrones, the most talked about topic these past few weeks has been Avengers: Endgame. While I've yet to see the movie, I am petrified at the thought of Thanos... The villain decimated half of the universe's population in one go at the end of Infinity War, and to say I'm not a fan is an understatement. But there's still some fun to be had with the concept behind his character, and Google is not far from a subtle chuckle to celebrate geek culture.

If you do a Google search for the word Thanos, be it on desktop or mobile, you'll get an image of his gauntlet next to the main Knowledge Graph card. Tap/Click it and watch in horror as Thanos' destructive powers decimate your search results. One by one, half of the results go up in digital dust, then the counter at the top of the page drops by half. Nice touch there.

Just make sure you don't read any headlines when you perform your search. You never know where spoilers might sneak in and no one wants that.

Source:

Albert Aydin