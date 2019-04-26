Android P saw the introduction of App Slices, which allow developers to open intents within specific parts of other apps. While we haven't seen any examples of them in that version earlier, Q started to put steam behind the feature by adding common system settings as Slices, such as WiFi and Bluetooth settings. Now, Contacts becomes the first Google app to offer this feature.
The Google Contacts App Slice appears when you add a new number through a messenger such as WhatsApp. A card slides up on your screen, covering two-thirds of it. Here, you can choose whether you want to update an existing contact or create a new one. It feels more streamlined and less disruptive than the old full-screen interface, but basically, it's the same workflow. The App Slice also respects your system theme settings and pops up dark or white, just like the Google Contacts app itself would.
Now, this is a launch that couldn't be more Google-esque. We've covered this update to the Contacts version this works on, v3.5.7, and only found some minor cosmetic changes along with better implemented dark and light modes then. However, the new App Slice has recently started popping up for our boss Artem, our tipster Christian (thanks!), and me. Our editor Rita can't reproduce this, although she's using the same app version as the rest of us. Making matters even more complicated, Artem sees this on Android P while Rita and I use Q beta 2. And there's even more to it: I've lost the functionality today, while it was working fine yesterday.
So, you can go ahead and download the latest update over at APK Mirror or from the widget below, but YMMV widely. As always, it's one heck of a ride with Google updates.
- Thanks:
- Christian Kalusky
