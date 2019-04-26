While we wait and get excited for 2019's smartphone selection, it's a great time to pick up last year's offerings for cheap. Take this deal for example, where B&H is asking $399 for Asus' excellent Zenfone 5Z. That's $100 off the MSRP.

When I reviewed the 5Z last year, I liked it. It had strong performance for the most part, solid cameras, and excellent battery life. Since then, Asus has drastically improved the ZenUI software with the Pie update, and it still has excellent battery life and photography capability.

$400 for a Snapdragon 845, 64GB of storage, 6GB of RAM, and a nice 6.2" FHD+ display is a great deal. Head on over to the buy link below to get yours.