Welcome, all, to the final app sales roundup of the week. Today's list doesn't star too much extraordinary – though, if you're into the retrowave/synthwave/outrun/80's culture like I am, the Nice Bowling game looks fun – so be sure to head back to Monday's and Wednesday's to check if anything there you like is still on sale.

Free

Apps

  1. CashBox Mobile $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Crypto Helper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. HQ Oscilloscope & Spectrum $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Oscilloscope ∿ PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Battery Ring - Energy Ring - Battery indicator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Logarithm Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Voice Recorder Pro $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Games

  1. Mystery Tiles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Freebloks VIP $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Math up to 100 $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Cash Knight Combo Special $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Fourth grade Math - Multiplication $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Tower of Farming - idle RPG (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Angel Fish: VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Devil Twins: VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. IDOL Evolution $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Little Stars 2.0 - Sci-fi Strategy Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Noble VIP: Mage's Adventure $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Ruby Square: logical puzzle game (700 levels) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Shadow of Death: Dark Knight - Stickman Fighting $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Stickman Shost: Ninja Warrior Action Offline Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Super Mushroom VS Bacteria $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Sagon Circle Icon Pack: Dark UI $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Magic Greenhouse 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Aura - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Vacuum Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Call Notes Pro - check out who is calling $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Deep Time Walk - Earth History $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. MC50 Programmable Calculator $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Stock Exchange $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (Immersive Experience) $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. VR Army Museum (CardBoard) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Pause it Pro - Ads free $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. IMPROVE YOUR MEMORY PLUS $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Learn Japanese Pro $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Learn Korean - Grammar Pro $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Millimeter Pro - screen ruler, protractor, level $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. World Map - Atlas Plus $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. All-in-one Calculator Pro $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. doubleTwist Pro music player (FLAC/ALAC & Gapless) $7.99 -> $5.59; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Network Connections Unlock Key $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Gunslugs $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Gunslugs 2 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Spelling Bug: Word Match $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Stratego Multiplayer Premium $6.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Stratego Single Player $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Glow Puzzle Ads Free $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Lowriders Comeback 2: Cruising $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. WordMix Pro $2.50 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Cyberlords - Arcology $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Dynamite Fishing – World Games Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Minesweeper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Nice Bowling $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Three Kingdoms: The Last Warlord $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. BattleTimeOS - Real Time Strategy Offline Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Hidden Numbers PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Spelling Check PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Star Traders 4X Empires Elite $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Templar Battleforce RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. ZombieVital DG $12.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.) $9.99 -> $4.99; Time left unknown

Icon packs & customization

  1. Wallpapers & Backgrounds $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Aivy - Icon Pack $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Ango - Icon Pack $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Corvy - Icon Pack $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Lenyo Icons $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Moxy Icons $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Vaporwave Wallpapers PRO (NO ADS) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. 3D Matrix Rain Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Supreme Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days