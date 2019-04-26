Article Contents
Welcome, all, to the final app sales roundup of the week. Today's list doesn't star too much extraordinary – though, if you're into the retrowave/synthwave/outrun/80's culture like I am, the Nice Bowling game looks fun – so be sure to head back to Monday's and Wednesday's to check if anything there you like is still on sale.
Free
Apps
- CashBox Mobile $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Crypto Helper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- HQ Oscilloscope & Spectrum $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Oscilloscope ∿ PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Battery Ring - Energy Ring - Battery indicator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Logarithm Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Voice Recorder Pro $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Games
- Mystery Tiles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Freebloks VIP $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Math up to 100 $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cash Knight Combo Special $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fourth grade Math - Multiplication $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tower of Farming - idle RPG (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Angel Fish: VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Devil Twins: VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- IDOL Evolution $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Little Stars 2.0 - Sci-fi Strategy Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Noble VIP: Mage's Adventure $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ruby Square: logical puzzle game (700 levels) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shadow of Death: Dark Knight - Stickman Fighting $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stickman Shost: Ninja Warrior Action Offline Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Super Mushroom VS Bacteria $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Sagon Circle Icon Pack: Dark UI $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Magic Greenhouse 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Aura - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Vacuum Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- Call Notes Pro - check out who is calling $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Deep Time Walk - Earth History $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- MC50 Programmable Calculator $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Stock Exchange $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (Immersive Experience) $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- VR Army Museum (CardBoard) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Pause it Pro - Ads free $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- IMPROVE YOUR MEMORY PLUS $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn Japanese Pro $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn Korean - Grammar Pro $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Millimeter Pro - screen ruler, protractor, level $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- World Map - Atlas Plus $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- All-in-one Calculator Pro $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- doubleTwist Pro music player (FLAC/ALAC & Gapless) $7.99 -> $5.59; Sale ends in 7 days
- Network Connections Unlock Key $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Gunslugs $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Gunslugs 2 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Spelling Bug: Word Match $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Stratego Multiplayer Premium $6.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Stratego Single Player $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Glow Puzzle Ads Free $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lowriders Comeback 2: Cruising $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- WordMix Pro $2.50 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cyberlords - Arcology $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dynamite Fishing – World Games Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Minesweeper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Nice Bowling $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Three Kingdoms: The Last Warlord $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- BattleTimeOS - Real Time Strategy Offline Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hidden Numbers PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Spelling Check PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Star Traders 4X Empires Elite $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Templar Battleforce RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- ZombieVital DG $12.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.) $9.99 -> $4.99; Time left unknown
Icon packs & customization
- Wallpapers & Backgrounds $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Aivy - Icon Pack $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ango - Icon Pack $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Corvy - Icon Pack $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lenyo Icons $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Moxy Icons $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Vaporwave Wallpapers PRO (NO ADS) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- 3D Matrix Rain Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Supreme Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
