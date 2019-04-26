Convenience is a priority when it comes to charging accessories, and for power banks, it doesn't get much more convenient than a pocketable form factor and USB-C input and output. The Anker PowerCore 10000 PD has all that and more, and you can get it for just $34.99 on Amazon with a coupon code.

As its name implies, the 10000 PD has a size of 10,000 mAh, meaning it can charge your phone a couple of times over with some juice to spare. Its USB-C port pushes 18 watts, while its USB-A port can do 10 watts. The battery pack comes with a USB-C-to-USB-C cable, plus a little mesh carrying pouch. Customers love the thing, with three out of four reviewers rating it five stars.

The power bank is normally $45.99, but coupon code ANKERPD1 will bring the price down to $34.99. A very nice deal, indeed. Hit the link below to pick one up.