You've almost certainly kept things you've ordered on Amazon that you didn't necessarily want to save yourself the hassle of returning them, but an expanded partnership between the online retailer and department store Kohl's could soon save you from that fate. Beginning in July, you'll be able to return Amazon purchases to any Kohl's location.

To return an item to a Kohl's store, you'll start the return process at Amazon the way you normally would, but you'll select the store of your choice as your return method. You'll be able to return just about anything at no cost to you, provided it was sold and shipped by Amazon. You don't even have to pack it up — the store will handle packing and shipping.

Some Kohl's locations already offered this service, but this summer, it's expanding nationwide to all 1,000-plus Kohl's locations. Kohl's hopes the additional foot traffic from remorseful Amazon shoppers will boost sales in its stores.