We all need a little storytime once in a while. And we're not talking about the true crime podcasts or the hardcore dramas on Netflix we like to binge, just the good 'ol time of having someone tell your kids or you (we don't judge) a story. Google Assistant already is able to do that through a Google Home speaker, but from now on, it'll also be able to do that from your phone or tablet, too.

"Tell Me a Story" is now available for Android or iOS devices in English for Australia, Canada, India, the U.K., and the U.S. with Google Assistant and the latest version of the Google Play Books app. Users can simply say "Hey Google, tell me a story," or even "Hey Google, tell me a bedtime story." Google will then pick up a random short story.

If you haven't already used "Tell Me a Story" on the Google Home, Home Mini, Home Max, or Home Hub, the stories come from Play Books's selection of free audiobooks, each of them around 10 minutes long. There are classic works from Aesop and the Brothers Grimm as well as contemporary yarns from Nickelodeon franchises including "Blaze and the Monster Machines," "Dora the Explorer," and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."

Google is also promoting other storytelling features in honor of National Tell a Story Day coming Saturday, April 27, such as "read along," an immersive experience available on Google Home speakers which lets parents read the stories out loud to their kids and cues up music and sound effects along the way.

In the meantime, we've got the links for you to download the Google Assistant (APK Mirror, iOS) and the Google Play Books (APK Mirror, iOS) right here.