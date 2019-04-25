When LiveXLive acquired Slacker Radio for $50 million towards the end of 2017, it wasn't clear what the live music streaming service would do with the app. Eventually, the decision was made to combine the two platforms and the rebranded app is now live on the Play Store.

The new LiveXLive app is said to be "powered by Slacker," which is a good way to maintain the old brand recognition. It appears as though the app has been completely rewritten, however, and now features a bottom navigation bar with home, search, video, and profile tabs.

The same subscription model is still in place: a Plus account costing $3.99 per month which gets rid of ads and allows unlimited track skips, while Premium will set you back $9.99 for the addition of offline listening, on-demand playback, and personal playlists. At the moment, new subscribers can get a year of Plus for just $9.99 as part of an introductory offer.

At the time of writing, the Slacker Radio website is still live, but it redirects you to LiveXLive if you try to sign up. You can download the redesigned app (version 8.0.13) from APK Mirror.