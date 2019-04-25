Samsung has forced popular repair advocates and DIY repair solutions store iFixit to remove their teardown of the Samsung Galaxy Fold. iFixit says it was pressured into taking down the post because Samsung discovered who supplied iFixit the handset, and that supplier then requested the takedown. While not stated outright, the obvious thought bubble here is that Samsung may have been threatening repercussions for that supplier - repercussions that could have destroyed or seriously harmed its business with Samsung. iFixit keeps it all pretty vague, but the good news is you can still read their teardown, thanks to the Streisand Effect The Internet Archive.

The link is here. It's possible (read: likely) iFixit will request the article be removed from the archive, but for the time being, it's up if you want to read it.