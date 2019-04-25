Nintendo originally announced that Mario Kart Tour would be coming to Android all the way back in January of 2018, but at the beginning of 2019 Nintendo announced a delay, and that the mobile racer would be launched sometime this summer. Well, the months are getting warmer, which means summer is inching closer, and in preparation for the upcoming release, Nintendo is now accepting applications from Android users that would like to enter into a closed beta test for Mario Kart Tour.

If you'd like to throw your hat into the ring to test out Mario Kart Tour during its closed beta phase, you'll have to scan a QR code on the Mario Kart Tour website. Once you open the QR link in your mobile browser, you'll have to click on the "see details here" button at the top of the page to access the entry form. Then all you have to do is scroll to the bottom of the page to apply with your Nintendo account. If you don't happen to have one, you can create a Nintendo account here, though you'll want to make sure you sign up with the same Gmail account you use for your Google Play Store account. Access to the beta signup form will be open until May 7th to anyone living in the US or Japan.

The beta test is scheduled to run from May 22nd to June 4th, though Nintendo has made it clear these dates may change without prior notice. Your device will have to be on Android OS 4.4 or later (Android Q is not supported), and it will need at least 1.5 GB of RAM. Saved data from the beta will not transfer over to the stable release once it lands, and in-app purchases will not be available during the testing phase. A survey will be sent to participants once the beta ends so that they can provide feedback.

It's still unknown exactly how Mario Kart Tour will play, though it is clear in-app purchases will be included. Hopefully, the upcoming testing phase will paint a clearer picture of what to expect. While the game's monetization still won't be active during the closed beta, at the very least we'll finally get a peek at the gameplay. So make sure to keep an eye on our coverage, because I'm sure there will be plenty more to unpack once more details arise.