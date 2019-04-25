Even though the Galaxy S10 5G has four rear cameras, it isn't the first Samsung device to have that many. Indeed, while the Galaxy A9 is more modest with regards to performance, it was the company's first phone to boast four different rear sensors. It offers reasonable specifications and a good value for money, especially considering its price has dropped $230 since its release.

In terms of specs, you'll get a 6.3" Full HD+ screen, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a 3,800 mAh battery, a rear fingerprint scanner, 128GB of internal storage, 6GB of RAM, and a Snapdragon 660 processor. The latter isn't the fastest around, but it'll still do a decent job if you're not looking for impressive performance. With regards to the cameras, you'll get a main 24MP sensor, a telephoto shooter, an ultra-wide camera, and a depth sensor.

Bear in mind Amazon is selling the phone's international version, which doesn't come with any warranty, so make sure to take it into account before finalizing your purchase.