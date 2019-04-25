Before there was Google Photos, there was Shoebox. The app offered strikingly similar features, including automatic online backup of your photos and cross-platform access and sharing. Now, the service is shutting down. Users are no longer able to upload photos or videos, and media not exported by May 22 will be lost.

Shoebox is offering users options to export their photo libraries to local storage, as well as Dropbox and Google Drive. Pro users (who paid for full-resolution storage) will receive prorated refunds for subscription fees.

You can read more in Shoebox's announcement.