The Samsung Galaxy Fold is the first mass-market foldable phone, so there were bound to be problems — but not after just a few days of use. Following reports of Fold review units failing, Samsung has delayed the release to at least May.
The Wall Street Journal reports that the Galaxy Fold launch now won't happen until "at least next month." The device was originally intended to be released on April 26th. The report mentions that pressure from the phone's hinge might be damaging the display.
Samsung already postponed the Galaxy Fold's launch in China, with no new dates set for the press events previously scheduled for April 23rd and 24th.
Samsung has released an official statement:
We recently unveiled a completely new mobile category: a smartphone using multiple new technologies and materials to create a display that is flexible enough to fold. We are encouraged by the excitement around the Galaxy Fold.
While many reviewers shared with us the vast potential they see, some also showed us how the device needs further improvements that could ensure the best possible user experience.
To fully evaluate this feedback and run further internal tests, we have decided to delay the release of the Galaxy Fold. We plan to announce the release date in the coming weeks.
Initial findings from the inspection of reported issues on the display showed that they could be associated with impact on the top and bottom exposed areas of the hinge. There was also an instance where substances found inside the device affected the display performance.
We will take measures to strengthen the display protection. We will also enhance the guidance on care and use of the display including the protective layer so that our customers get the most out of their Galaxy Fold.
We value the trust our customers place in us and they are always our top priority. Samsung is committed to working closely with customers and partners to move the industry forward. We want to thank them for their patience and understanding.
AT&T changes Galaxy Fold shipping date to June 13
In what could just be a placeholder date from AT&T, the carrier is telling customers who pre-ordered the Samsung Galaxy Fold that their devices will ship on June 13. There are reasons to be skeptical about this date, however. We've not heard anything concrete from Samsung and as far as we know the company is still investigating the much-publicized display defects, so we should take this with a pinch of salt. Perhaps the AT&T systems needed to be updated with something and someone chose an arbitrary future date that could well change again if Samsung can get its act together. We'll have to wait and see.
