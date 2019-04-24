No one would blame you for feeling overwhelmed by the breadth of smart home products available; there's something for basically anything. This deal is for those of you who want a smart controller for your irrigation system: the RanMachine Touch HD-12 is on sale for $189 on Amazon, a savings of $70 off.

I'll be the first to admit I don't know much about these products, but they sure do get Artem excited. This one in particular is the 2019 model — it's certified for the EPA's WaterSense conversation guidelines and it adjusts itself in real-time based on the weather. All data is stored locally, so the Touch HD-12 continues to work even if your Wi-Fi network goes down.

You also get access to NOAA, METNO, Wunderground, OpenWeatherMap, and NetAtmo for weather data. For controls, you can access it from your Android or iOS device and even your computer. It also integrates with Alexa, Assistant, Nest, Wink, and SmartThings via IFTTT. You can grab yours at the buy link below.