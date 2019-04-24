5G is in the earliest stages of rolling out to consumers — unless you ask AT&T, anyway. If raw numbers can't give you an idea about how fast your internet connection is, the Android app for Speedtest.net can now adjust the dial graphic for gigabit speeds.

The latest update to the Speedtest app adds a new "1000M" scale option, which sets the end of the circle to 1 Gb. With this option, the pointer should actually show a bit more information, instead of just jumping to the end and staying there.

Left: Previous version; Right: New version

Version 4.3.5 of the app is now rolling out on the Play Store, and we have the APK if you want it. Access to 5G networks is probably a long way off for most people, but rest assured, you'll be able to brag to your friends and family with Speedtest screenshots when the time comes.