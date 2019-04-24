For the first time ever, OnePlus is producing a 'Pro' version of its popular smartphone, expected to include a pop-up camera, a high-refresh rate screen, and 5G support. All of those changes equate to a higher price tag, and now we know how much higher.

Android Central is reporting that one version of the OnePlus 7 Pro will retail for €749 in Europe, roughly $838. That version will have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but another version will be available with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for €819 (around $917). Finally, a cheaper model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will be also be sold, but pricing for that version is unknown at this time.

For comparison, the OnePlus 6T starts at €549 in Europe, the Galaxy S10e is €750, and the Galaxy S10+ is €1,000. The report also claims that the three available colors will be Mirror Grey, Almond, and Nebula Blue.

Following the company's previous European/US price difference, it seems likely that the OnePlus 7 Pro will start around $750 in the United States. That's quite a price jump, and places the phone in direct competition with the Galaxy S10e and Google Pixel.